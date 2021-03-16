Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,846 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,391% compared to the typical volume of 258 call options.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $625,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,694,615.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,712,601.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,971. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Jabil alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $66,576,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 259,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Jabil by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,830,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Shares of JBL opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.