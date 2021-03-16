Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 34,263 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,086% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,889 put options.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Discovery in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15. Discovery has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $74.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,399,040.00. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 93,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $5,511,845.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,151,281 shares of company stock worth $57,472,730. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Discovery by 71.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.