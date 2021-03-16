Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 40.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IONS stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $55.16. 15,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,808. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.85 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $128,818.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $71,053.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $102,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,191 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.