iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IRTC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $283.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.54.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $144.66 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.54 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.14, for a total transaction of $1,195,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,762.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,143,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

