iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) is Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,728 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 446.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.35. 11,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,234. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.17. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83.

