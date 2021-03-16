iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Increased by Model Capital Management LLC

Model Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5,550.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352,158 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 40.9% of Model Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Model Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $165,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,103,000 after buying an additional 445,041 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,795. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.73 and a 200-day moving average of $119.01. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.76 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

