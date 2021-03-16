iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 6.5% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 698,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,287,000 after acquiring an additional 84,390 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,270,370 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.44. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

