iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Up 51.4% in February

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the February 11th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

NASDAQ DMXF traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $65.34. The company had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,364. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.06 and a 1-year high of $67.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average is $62.11.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.