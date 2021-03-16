iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.17. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

