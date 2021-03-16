iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,898.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 410,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,903,000 after acquiring an additional 396,891 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,964,000 after purchasing an additional 284,647 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $23,001,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,256,000. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,943,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.81. 787,313 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

