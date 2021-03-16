Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ITMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itamar Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

ITMR opened at $24.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $387.88 million, a P/E ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 1.26. Itamar Medical has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Itamar Medical by 137.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.