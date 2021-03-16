Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the February 11th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,645,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,295,000 after purchasing an additional 650,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 377,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 244,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITRN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $543.80 million, a P/E ratio of -85.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

