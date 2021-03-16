J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J. Alexander’s had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 12.54%.

JAX traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 60,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,826. J. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $144.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70.

J. Alexander’s Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

