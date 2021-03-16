J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Holdings Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT opened at $161.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $164.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 over the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.