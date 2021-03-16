Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.00-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.5-28.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.59 billion.Jabil also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.00 EPS.

NYSE:JBL opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. Jabil has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.22.

In other Jabil news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $163,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,315 shares of company stock worth $5,261,971. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.