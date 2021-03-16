Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Up 49.3% in February

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the February 11th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

NYSE J traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.41. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.