Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 335,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $121.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.53 and a 200-day moving average of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

