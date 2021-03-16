Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $62.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.12.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

