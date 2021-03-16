Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Sony by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Shares of SNE stock opened at $106.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie cut Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.