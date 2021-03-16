Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $118.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $209.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $128.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

