Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 5,764 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,185 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 64,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in DraftKings by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.04.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

