Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 117 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in FedEx by 8,151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after acquiring an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $181,674,000 after acquiring an additional 405,985 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,645,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $265.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.37. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.52.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

