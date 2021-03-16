JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is Qtron Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up approximately 2.5% of Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.42. 317,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,517,607. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

