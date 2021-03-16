JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JD shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,770,000 after purchasing an additional 408,367 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,297 shares during the period. TRG Investments LLC raised its position in JD.com by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $979,596,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,544,000 after purchasing an additional 262,068 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,107,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,490,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.19.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

