JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JD. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. JD Sports Fashion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 895.56 ($11.70).

LON:JD opened at GBX 836.20 ($10.93) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 274.70 ($3.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 923.20 ($12.06). The company has a market cap of £8.63 billion and a PE ratio of 42.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 817.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 804.26.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

