Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 8,850 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a £100 ($130.65) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,674.71 ($113.34).

LON AZN opened at GBX 6,978 ($91.17) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,243.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,842.55. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52-week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Nazneen Rahman bought 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

