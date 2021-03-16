Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) a $300.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.28.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $234.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.17. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

