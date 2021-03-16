Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $6.93 on Monday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

