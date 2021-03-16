Jefferies Financial Group Lowers ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $930.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 21,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $58,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,443.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 18,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $55,681.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,651.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,727 shares of company stock valued at $570,626. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,544 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 202,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.