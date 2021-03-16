Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Down 41.3% in February

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the February 11th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ JRSH traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,983. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JRSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

