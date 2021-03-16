JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Raised to $20.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.76. 522,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,358,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

