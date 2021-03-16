JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,999 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,725 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.7% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Microsoft stock opened at $234.81 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.