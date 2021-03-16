Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,993 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.71% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $129,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,950,000 after buying an additional 111,965 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 182,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,152,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $180.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $186.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.