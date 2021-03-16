Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 618,500 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the February 11th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 16,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $198,443.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,266.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $78,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,798.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,839 over the last three months. 43.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,033. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $510.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.34. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

