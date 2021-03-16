JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 710 Price Target

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 32.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Liberum Capital raised easyJet to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 885.47 ($11.57).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 1,046.50 ($13.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £4.78 billion and a PE ratio of -3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 870.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 726.05. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89).

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67). Also, insider Moni Mannings acquired 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.