JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $36.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.41.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 227,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% in the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after buying an additional 76,234 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.