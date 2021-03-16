JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$205.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$198.00 to C$205.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$251.50 to C$230.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$171.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$184.40.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$152.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$147.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$169.58. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$105.93 and a 12 month high of C$222.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.332 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.