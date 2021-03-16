JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $29.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $29.84. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.31.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

