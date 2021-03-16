KE (NYSE:BEKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.67 EPS

KE (NYSE:BEKE) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.67, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE BEKE traded up $5.49 on Tuesday, reaching $64.99. The stock had a trading volume of 454,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870,991. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.47. KE has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on KE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.70.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

