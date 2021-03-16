Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 27,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,707.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,821 shares of company stock worth $3,843,900. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.66. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 80.02, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

