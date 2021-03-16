Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,172 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,659,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

