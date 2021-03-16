Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 86,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

