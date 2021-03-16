Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.94.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALV opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.64. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $98.68.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

