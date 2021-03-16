Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 66,828 Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Cactus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cactus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,309,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,140,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cactus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 13,917 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cactus by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 441,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 83,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $330,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,843.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WHD opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cactus in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

