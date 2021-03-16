Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 1,351 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAI Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 48.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.62.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

