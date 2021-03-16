Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 482 Shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of FBL Financial Group worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 258.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

FFG opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.44. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, analysts expect that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

