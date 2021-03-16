Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 482 Shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of FBL Financial Group worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 258.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBL Financial Group stock opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

