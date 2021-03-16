Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 7,618 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $257,000.

Visteon stock opened at $131.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.01. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -92.94 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

