Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of KEG.UN stock opened at C$13.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53. The stock has a market cap of C$157.59 million and a P/E ratio of 15.77. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$14.00.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

