Kempen Capital Management N.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,347 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,000,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,047,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,004,273,000 after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 35,493 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $447.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $214.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $469.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.70. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

